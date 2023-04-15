IPL 2023: Who is Yudhvir Singh Charak? Player to make IPL debut in PBKS vs LSG game

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Yudhvir Singh makes IPL debut for LSG

IPL 2023: Yudhvir Singh Charak made his IPL debut for KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 game against Punjab Kings. Rahul's LSG host Sam Curran-led PBKS at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Before the game, LSG had three wins in four games, while PBKS bagged two wins in four encounters.

Who is Yudhvir Singh Charak?

Yudhvir Singh is a 25-year-old fast bowler hailing from Jammu and Kashmir. He has recently played for J + K team in the Indian domestic circuit. Yudhvir has so far played 4 First-class games, 8 List A matches, and 14 T20 games. Yudhvir made his domestic debut for Hyderabad in a T20 game in November 2019. He then played for Hyderabad in for the first time in First-class cricket in December 2019. Yudhvir made his List A debut for J + K in November 2022.

Yudhvir was earlier bought by Mumbai Indians in the 2021 IPL auctions at his base price of INR 50 lakh. He was earlier a net bowler of MI in 2020 and impressed the team to purchase him in the next season. Meanwhile, he did not get a game for MI.

KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants face Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings in the 21st match of IPL 2023. After starting the campaign with two wins, Punjab have lost both of their next two games. Meanwhile, Lucknow have three wins in four matches and have looked like a trendsetter in the tournament so far. Let's look at how the two can fare against each other at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

PBKS Playing XI:

Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

LSG Playing XI:

KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

