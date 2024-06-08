Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi mourn death of media and cinema mogul Ramoji Rao

Follow us on Image Source : X Ramoji Rao died aged 87.

Media and cinema mogul Ramoji Rao passed away at 87 in Hyderabad on Saturday morning. He was undergoing treatment for the past few days and breathed his last in the wee hours of Saturday. The news of his demise came as a shock in the South film industry and many Telugu stars including Jr NTR and Chiranjeevi mourned the death of the media and cinema mogul. Kr NTR took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and penned a post in Telugu language which loosely translated as, ''Visionaries like Sri Ramoji Rao are one in a million. A media tycoon and a giant of Indian cinema, his absence is irreparable. The news that he is no longer with us is very sad. I will never forget the memories when I was introduced to the Telugu film industry with the film 'Ninnu Chhadalani'. May his soul rest in peace and convey my deepest condolences to his family.''

Legendary actor Chinrajeevi also offered his condolences and wrote, ''Mount Meru, which does not bow to anyone.. Divi Kegindi Om Shanti.''

Sudheer Babu wrote, ''Deeply saddened by the loss of Cherukuri Ramoji Rao garu, a visionary in the Indian media and film industry, left an indelible mark with his pioneering ventures. My heartfelt condolences to the near and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace Om Shanthi.''

Actor Manoj Manchu posted on X, ''Deeply saddened by the loss of Ramoji Rao Garu. Since I was a child, I always looked up to him. His remarkable journey and legacy inspire us all. May his soul rest in peace. Sending strength to the family and loved ones. Om Shanti Will miss you dearly sir.''

Rao passed away while undergoing treatment at Star Hospital in Telangana's Hyderabad in the early hours of Saturday. He was 87. Rao's legacy is vast, encompassing numerous successful business ventures and media productions. Under his leadership, Eenadu became a major force in Telugu media.

His other business ventures include the film production house Usha Kiran Movies, the film distribution company Mayuri Film Distributors, the financial services firm Margadarsi Chit Fund, and the hotel chain Dolphin Group of Hotels. He was also the head of the ETV Network of television channels.

In 2016, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, from then-President Pranab Mukherjee.

