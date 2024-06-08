Ibrahim Ali Khan's latest pics raise temperature on internet, netizens call him 'younger version of Saif'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ibrahim Ali Khan's latest pics

Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is the son of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, left his Insta fam in awe on Friday evening after he shared a series of pictures. Soon after he shared these pictures, social media users started drawing comparisons of his looks with his father. In the pics, he can be seen posing in low light wearing both white and black vest in a messy hairstyle. His fans were quick enough to flood the comment section, comparing his look to Saif Ali Khan.

See the post:

Netizens' reaction

One user wrote, ''And bro seems more Saif Ali Khan than Saif himself.'' '' Younger version of Saif Ali Khan,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Saif jr.'' Celebrity hairdresser Aalim Hakim also shared a fire emoji on Ibrahim's post.

Ibrahim on work front

A few days ago, Ibrahim, who is all set to make his acting debut soon, made his Instagram account public. Ibrahim is currently shooting for a couple of projects. However, an official announcement on his projects has not been made yet.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Sara Ali Khan opened up about how talented Ibrahim is as he wished him good luck and success in the industry. Asked if she would like to set an example for her sibling with her work, Sara replied, "No (I don't feel like setting an example for him). My brother is quite smart... it is his life, his luck and his talent. We both have been brought upjin the same manner so l know he won't drift from his chosen path. And no matter how far you run, you will come back to yourself. That's what our mom (Amrita Singh) taught us."

Wishing him luck for his Bollywood debut, Ibrahim's sister Sara said, "I hope he maintains balance in his life and work. He should stick to his values. He is a grounded child."

Also Read: John Abraham's Vedaa locks release date, to clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule

Also Read: Mika Singh condemns attack on Kangana by lady CISF officer, says her act 'will now affect other Punjabi'