T20 World Cup 2024: Who has most runs and wickets in IND vs PAK clashes in tournament?

T20 World Cup 2024: India and Pakistan are all set to face each other for the eighth time in T20 World Cups as the two archrivals go head-to-head against each other in the 2024 edition of the tournament in New York.

The two have played some iconic matches with the players giving it their all in high-pressure games. Virat Kohli's masterful knocks, Joginder Sharma's final over in the 2007 T20 WC final or Babar and Rizwan's run-chase in 2021, this rivalry has given many reasons to enjoy cricket.

Here are the top 5 run-getters and top 5 wicket-takers in the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clashes

Most runs in IND vs PAK clashes

1 - Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is heads and shoulders above everyone in this India vs Pakistan list. He is the highest run-getter against Pakistan and holds the record for most runs against any team in the tournament. Kohli has made 308 runs against the Men in Green in five matches.

2 - Shoaib Malik: Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib is the only other player with at least 100 runs in the IND vs PAK rivalry. Shoaib has scored 100 runs in 6 matches from 2007 to 2021 against India.

3 - Misbah-ul-Haq: Pakistan star Misbah was agonisingly close to getting his team over the line in the 2007 T20 World Cup but fell short in the final over. Misbah has made 96 runs in two matches against India.

4 - Mohammad Rizwan: Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Rizwan has scored 76 runs against the Men in Blue in two matches of the tournament. He partnered Babar Azam in the unbroken 152-run stand against India in T20 World Cup 2021 for their maiden World Cup win.

5 - Umar Akmal: Wicketkeeper Umar Akmal has played three matches against India in T20 WCs. The middle-order batter has made 76 runs against the Men in Blue in those games with 33 being his best.

Most wickets in IND vs PAK T20 WC clashes

1 - Irfan Pathan: Former Indian all-rounder tops the list of players to take the most number of wickets in India vs Pakistan T20 WC matches. Pathan has struck six times in three matches between the two archrivals.

2 - Mohammad Asif: Former fast-bowler Mohammad Asif has the most wickets for Pakistan against India in the 20-over tournament. Asig played the two matches in the 2007 edition of the tournament against India and took five wickets.

3 - RP Singh: Former India pacer RP Singh has also enjoyed success over the Men in Green. The left-arm speedster has affected four dismissals in only two matches in India vs Pakistan T20 WC clashes.

4 - Hardik Pandya: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has also found success against the Pakistan team in the 20-over tournament. Hardik has four wickets to his name in two innings.

5 - Umar Gul: Right-arm pacer Umar Gul also finds his name on this list. Gul has played in four matches against India in the tournament and has taken four wickets against the Men in Blue.