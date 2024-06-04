Horoscope Today, June 5: Good day to take big decisions for Pisces; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Good day to take big decisions for Pisces; know about other zodiac signs

Today's horoscope for June 05, 2024: Today is the Chaturdashi date of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Chaturdashi Tithi will remain till 7:55 pm today. Sukarma Yoga will remain till 12:36 pm tonight. Also, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 9:17 pm tonight. Apart from this, today is the second day of the tri-day Vat Savitri fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of June 5, 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. You will get some inspiration from the elders of the house. Whatever work you start today will be successful. Today your health will be better than before. A relative will give you suggestions to expand the business today. Your reputation will increase in the society. Elders will be happy with your behavior, people will praise you. Today you need to take special care while driving.

Lucky Colour- Purple

Lucky Number- 3

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will feel refreshed throughout the day. Positive energy will remain around you. People will be happy with your behavior. You will think of joining a big business group. Today you are going to get more money than expected. The respect of people associated with art will increase in the society, people will appreciate your creativity. Today there will be sweetness in your married life.

Lucky Colour- Peach

Lucky Number- 6

Gemini

Today will bring good results for you. Students are likely to get success, but there is a need to work harder in studies. Today you will get to spend good time with family members, due to which the atmosphere of the family will be pleasant. You will get the support of colleagues in the office, juniors will want to learn work from you. Relationships with lovemate will improve. Today you will get the benefit of political relationship in your work.

Lucky Colour- Golden

Lucky Number- 2

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. There will be sweet banter between newly married couples today, this will add more sweetness to the relationship. Be careful in money transactions today. People working today need to work a little harder to complete their work. Students will get better results in competitive exams. Today is going to be a good day in terms of health.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 8

Leo

Today luck will be with you all day. Today your mind will be happy with the help of an unknown person. Lovemate will tell the family about their relationship today, the family will also think about it. People of this zodiac who run chemist shops will get good profits. Today you will plan to control your expenses. Women will be busy in the kitchen today. Happiness will remain in married life.

Lucky Colour- Peach

Lucky Number- 1

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will get advice from some people in government work, which will make your work easier. An old friend of yours will surprise you by calling you. Your family members will agree on some important thing. Progress will kiss your feet today. You will get many opportunities today to expand your business. Students preparing for competitive exams will get good news today. The day is good for lovemates.

Lucky Colour- Grey

Lucky Number- 5

Libra

Today will be a day of mixed reactions. Today you will take part in social work with great enthusiasm. You will organise religious functions with family members at home. Today many avenues of your progress will open. There is a need to do office work with a little caution. Someone can complain about your work. Today you should avoid getting into a fight with anyone. Children need to concentrate on studies today.

Lucky Colour- Magenta

Lucky Number- 2

Scorpio

Today you are likely to get some good news from someone close to you. Today you will be successful in completing your household tasks. Today your spouse will be happy with your positive attitude. You will go to visit a religious place with your spouse. People doing marketing jobs will get a good client today, which will bring good money in future. You will get the support of the officers in completing the new project.

Lucky Colour- Orange

Lucky Number- 7

Sagittarius

Today will prove to be a milestone in life. Today in business, a deal will be finalized with a company that will give you more profit than expected. Today will be a good day for lawyers, you will get a new case. There will be happiness in married life, you will plan to watch a good movie with your spouse. Today do not feel bad about anything your friend says, friendship will become stronger.

Lucky Colour- Red

Lucky Number- 4

Capricorn

Today is going to be a fine day for you. Today you need to stay away from any kind of disputes. Today do not trust any stranger without thinking. Students of this zodiac will have to work harder today. You will get support from your classmates in understanding a subject. Today, neighbors will help you in completing your tasks. This will strengthen your relationship with neighbors. Your health will remain excellent.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 1

Aquarius

Today, all your problems will be solved in a jiffy. In the office, you will give your best opinion for a project, the boss will praise your work. Today you will take interest in writing work, your writing will be even better. Today your words will impress others. If you are thinking of starting a new work, then you will get full support of the family. Your name will be high in the society.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 5

Pisces

Today will be a great day for you. The day is good for taking big decisions. You will get an offer for a new business deal. You will be busy completing household tasks with your spouse. The day is good for students studying medicine. You will get some big good news from your daughter's in-laws. Children will be serious about their studies today. Today, there is a possibility of the arrival of a little guest in your house. Today your wealth will increase.

Lucky Colour- pink

Lucky Number- 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)