Aap Ki Adalat: What cricketer Rishabh Pant predicted about upcoming World Cup final against Pakistan | WATCH

Indian star cricketer Rishabh Pant is fully confident Team India is going to beat Pakistan in Sunday's T20 World Cup match. Replying to questions from Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat show, Pant said: "Hamaari Poori Koshish Hogi, Poori Pitai Karney Ki. When we get huge support from our country, Toh Woh Cheez Special Ban Jaati Hai. I think, this is going to be a very interesting match, Hamare Ko Toh Jeetna Hi Hai."

Pant said, "I can only say this as a player, they (Pakistani cricketers) also toil hard for their country and it becomes interesting when emotions come together from country India and from country Pakistan. As you said, fans also set a narrative like the slogan 'Tel Lagao Dabur Ka, Wicket Girao Babar Ka', all these things make the match quite interesting."

The star wicketkeeper-batter admitted that India-Pakistan match always generates tension. "Bilkul Tension Hai. India-Pakistan ka match bahut badaa hota hai. Because pressure bahut zyada hote hain, but I think, the support that we get from 140 crore Indians give us great confidence. We are already making preparations."

On Pakistani ex-player Wahab Riaz's remarks that if Rishabh Pant had been in Pakistan team, we would surely have made him play for us, the Indian star cricketer replied: " As a player, I can only say Achhi Baat Hai, but when you play for India and represent your country, you get a proud feeling which you cannot dream about another country."

Asked about Team India's chances in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Rishabh Pant said: "Cricket is a game of percentage. If you get more percentage, your chances for victory are better. Looking at the actual environment where majority of the team was selected already, jeetney ke zyada chances hain, hum World Cup jeet sakte hain."

Asked whether the pitches in USA could be a problem, Pant replied: "The pitches may be new for us, but since we play cricket round the year, and since we have already played in West India and in America, we do have one advantage. Personally, I think, every player must have the quality to perform in whichever country he goes. It's only then your quality surfaces."

Rajat Sharma: Can Rishabh Pant give guarantee that India will bring home the T20 World Cup this time?

Rishabh Pant: "Ek Cheez Ki Guarantee Pakka De Sakta Hoon. When we go to the ground, we will give 200 per cent, Yeh Guarantee Pakka Hai..rest if you play good cricket, you have more chances to win."

On players like Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma currently in top form, Pant said: " Senior players are in good form, specifically because they picked up form in the IPL, but in World Cup, the pressure is big. World Cup is a platform where if you handle pressures well, I think, chances of winning the trophy are bigger."