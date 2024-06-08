'Aana hai to full aana hai': Rishabh Pant shares his thoughts on return after car crash in Aap Ki Adalat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rishabh Pant in Aap Ki Adalat.

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant is set to take the cricket field for India's high-octane clash against Pakistan. The star batter, who was fighting a battle for his life after a car crash in December 2022, is back at his best, playing masterful knocks on the cricket field.

He has taken the world by storm ever since making a return, scoring tons of runs for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 and now proving to be a vital cog for India in the T20 World Cup 2024. He will step on the field for India's clash against the arch-rivals Pakistan in New York on June 9.

Ahead of it, Pant graced India TV's Aap Ki Adalat show and opened up on several things including his road to recovery. India TV's chairman Rajat Sharma asked Pant if was there a thought in his mind that he would not play cricket again after the car crash.

"I never allowed this mental condition to develop. Once or twice, I did feel so, but I was not ready to accept this mentally, because I cannot imagine life without what I was doing 24x7. I never dreamt what else without cricket. After I was injured, I did not give a thought even once that I may not be able to play, and that too, as a wicketkeeper, back in the field. My thought process was, I won't come back to the field half-hearted as a wicketkeeper. Aana Hai Toh Full Aana Hai, Nahin Toh Nahin Aana Hai," he said in Aap Ki Adalat.

On his recovery route, Pant played cricket at the JSW event in Vijayanagar in August 2023. "I was badly missing cricket for months, I knew I would be scolded for playing, but I agreed to brave scoldings. I batted, and I did get scolded. Sir, Mazey Leney Zaroori Hai Like Ke....Kabhi kabhi Ziddi Hona Bhi Chahiye, Nahin Toh Dreams Kaise Achieve Karogey?" Pant added.

He also revealed how he walked his first steps on his own after the crash. "Three months after the crash, I stood up without any help for the first time. For three months, it was not possible, and I managed with only one leg. My ankle was also broken. I could not keep my foot on the floor. When I showered for the first time after the crash, it was an amazing feeling," the wicketkeeper batter added.

Pant is now ready to battle it out for the Men in Blue in the match against Pakistan. He played a strong knock of 36 from 26 in the 97-run chase in New York against Ireland.