'You're the one who sledges': Rishabh Pant recalls funny interaction with former Australian Prime Minister

There are very few active international cricketers who can be as entertaining as Rishabh Pant when it comes to sledging the opposition players on the field of play. Pant has often been praised by numerous former cricketers for his quick-witted responses on the field.

The southpaw has created a separate fan base for himself and fans love to listen to his one-liners on the stump mic when he dons the wicketkeeping gloves. In a special episode of Aap Ki Adalat, the India wicketkeeper revealed that sledging is an integral aspect of the sport and often acts as a tool to put the opposition under pressure.

"When I field, I try to enjoy fully. I will laugh and if the batsman is disturbed, the team gets more advantage. So you disturb his mindset. Such things happen in cricket. ..And when they sledge, I become more focused. When you joke, you should be ready to hear other's jokes. I am always ready," said Pant.

Pant also revealed that he was offended by Tim Paine's "babysitter" comment during India's Test tour of Australia in 2020 and the incident urged him to hit back at Paine who was then in charge of Australia's Test team. Pant called Paine a "temporary captain" as the Aussie was asked to lead the side after a 12-month ban to Steven Smith for his (Smith's) involvement in the ball-tampering incident.

Pant's sledge was caught on the stump mic and went viral overnight and hence when he met the then Australian PM Scott Morrison, the latter wasted no time in reminding him of the same.

Actually, at that time, I felt very bad... That's when I told him, you are a temporary captain. Because he had come to replace Steve Smith. At the dinner in Prime Minister's House, the Australian PM (Scott Morrison) told me 'Oh, you're the one who sledges'. It was a funny moment. Time Paine's children had come, we had a family photograph. Of course, I was the babysitter," he added.