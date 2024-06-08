'My knee could've been amputated': Rishabh Pant tells Rajat Sharma about 3 miracles that saved his career

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rishabh Pant in Aap Ki Adalat.

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant won the battle of life after escaping a near-fatal car accident on his way to Roorkee from Delhi in December 2022. Pant, who is back on the field amassing tons of runs again, had an intensive rehabilitation and recovery period.

The whole nation was praying for his health after he survived the car crash. The wicketkeeper batter, who has now made an unbelievable recovery back on the cricket field, fresh and agile as ever, has opened up on three miracles that saved his life and cricket career.

While speaking to Rajat Sharma in India TV's Aap Ki Adalat, Pant shed light on the life-saving miracles. "Doctors had told me it will take two to three years for me to recover. Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala did amazing work," Pant said on India TV.

"He (Pardiwala) came to me and said, 'Rishabh, look, you need 3 miracles. You have already done two miracles. Firstly, you are alive after the crash, that's in itself is a miracle, Secondly, my right knee had dislocated 90 degrees to the right, and after the crash, with the help of a person, I got the knee back in place. Dr Pardiwala told me if I had not done that, my knee could have been amputated. The third miracle was to allow the ligaments to heal on their own without undergoing ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) surgeries," Pant added.

Pant's knee was in a bad position. He said that his ligaments were badly torn and nothing was left. "My ligaments were badly torn, nothing was left. The doctor said the third miracle would be if there are no surgeries. I told him "Sir, please don't take tension. I will do this...Ultimately, the miracle happened. The doctor told me, that in only a few out of several lakh cases, ACL and PCL heal on their own. And God Was Very Kind In This. Both ACL and PCL healed on their own," he added.

Notably, Pardiwala is a noted arthroscopic surgeon who has an experience of 22 years in this field. He is a member of the Medical Committee of ICC.

Pant then also narrated how he first started to walk on his own. "Three months after the crash, I stood up without any help for the first time. For three months, it was not possible, and I managed with only one leg. My ankle was also broken. I could not keep my foot on the floor. When I showered for the first time after the crash, it was an amazing feeling," he added.

Pant made his competitive return in IPL 2024 for Delhi Capitals and was the leading run-scorer for the franchise with 446 runs to his name. Pant is now back in the Indian colours too, playing for the Men in Blue in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.