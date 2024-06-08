Rishabh Pant expects India's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign to end decade-long wait for ICC silverware

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rishabh Pant.

India's last successful campaign at an ICC event came in the year 2013 when the Men in Blue clinched the ICC Champions Trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni after beating England by five runs in the summit clash at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Since then, Team India have come tantalisingly close to winning the ICC silverware on multiple occasions but have stumbled over the final hurdle.

In the form of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, India have yet another chance to put an end to more than a decade-long wait.

The Rohit Sharma-led side is the No. 1 ranked team in the ICC T20I rankings and are one of the favourites to win the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup. Many pundits have billed India to clinch the T20 World Cup, including the 2019 World Cup winner Eoin Morgan.

India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also believes that the Men in Blue have a high chance of claiming the silverware.

"Cricket is a game of percentage. If you get more percentage, your chances for victory are better. Looking at the actual environment where majority of the team was selected already, Jeetney Ke Zyada Chances Hain, Hum World Cup Jeet Sakte Hain (We have a high chance of winning the World Cup)," said Rishabh Pant in an episode of Aap Ki Adalat.

Though Pant refrained from guaranteeing success at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, he assured the fans that all the players would give everything on the field of play to help India claim the title,

"Ek Cheez Ki Guarantee Pakka De Sakta Hoon (I can guarantee one thing). When we go to the ground, we will give 200 per cent, Yeh Guarantee Pakka Hai (that is guaranteed)..rest if you play good cricket, you have more chances to win," he added.

Meanwhile, India have got off to a solid start in the marquee tournament. They defeated Ireland by eight wickets in their campaign opener and are the favourites to finish at the top of Group A in the lead-up to the Super 8 stage.

India's next encounter is against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9.