Saturday, June 08, 2024
     
  AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Australia and England meet in biggest cricket rivalry in Bridgetown
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Australia and England meet in biggest cricket rivalry in Bridgetown

AUS vs ENG Live Score: The defending champions England seek their first win in the T20 World Cup 2024 when they clash against the 2021 winners Australia at Bridgetown's Kensington Oval. Australia last won against England in tournament history in 2007.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 08, 2024 22:12 IST
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score
AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score

AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Match 17 Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

The last two champions of the T20 World Cup will battle it out in the biggest cricket derby at in Bridgetown on Saturday. This will be the first heavyweight match of the T20 World Cup 2024 and fans are expected to witness a thrilling encounter at Bridgetown's iconic Kensington Oval.

Australia kicked off their campaign with a thumping win over Oman and took a short-lived lead in the Group B table while the Three Lions saw their first game against Scotland being washed away due to rain in Bridgetown. Notably, the last two meetings between the two giants were washed out, including the group-stage fixture in the T20 World Cup 2022. 

Live Scorecard

 

Live updates :AUS vs ENG live score, T20 World Cup 2024 match 17

  • Jun 08, 2024 10:12 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024: England win toss

    Jos Buttler wins the toss as England elect to bowl first against Australia.

  • Jun 08, 2024 9:22 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Head to Head record in T20 World Cup tournaments

    Australia famously thrashed England by 8 wickets in their first T20 World Cup encounter in 2007 but that remains their only win against their rivals in tournament history.

    Matches Played in T20 WC Australia Won England Won Draw/NR
    4 1 2 1
  • Jun 08, 2024 9:19 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Head to Head record

    England narrowly lead the head-to-head record against Australia in T20 cricket. The Three Lions have won 11 of 23 meetings against their rivals with the last 2 games being abandoned due to rain.

    T20I Matches Played Australia Won England Won Draw/NR
    23 10 11 2

     

  • Jun 08, 2024 9:05 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Toss at 10:00 PM

  • Jun 08, 2024 8:59 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Coverage

    Hello and Welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and England.

    Two cricketing giants are the last two champions of the T20 World Cup and are tipped to mount a title challenge in the 9th edition of the tournament in the USA and West Indies.

    So, stay tuned to receive live scores, regular match updates and highlights here.

    Match Details:

    Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Group B, Match 17

    Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

    Date & Time: Saturday, June 8 at 1:00 PM Local Time and 10:30 PM IST (Toss at 10:00 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar Website and App

