Horoscope Today, June 8: Scorpios may start new business; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, June 8, 2024: Today is the Udaya Tithi Dwitiya of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Dwitiya Tithi will remain till 3:57 pm today, after which Tritiya Tithi will start. Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 7:43 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of June 8, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries:

Today new ideas will come to your mind. Today, with the guidance of senior members of the house, the misunderstandings going on in the relationship will be removed. This is the time to improve your behaviour and mistakes made in the past. You will make a new beginning with strength. You can also consider a new plan for some work. Sources of income are expected to increase. Your health is going to be good today. You should avoid getting into unnecessary fights. To make your married life better, you should avoid misunderstandings.

Taurus:

Today your day will be full of freshness. Today you will have some responsibilities. Today you will make a plan related to some religious work. You can get your money back today which is stuck somewhere. Arts students of this zodiac will get the support of teachers in their studies. You will plan to visit a religious place with a friend. Today your married life is going to be good. There will be more profit in business than usual.

Gemini:

Today your day will be happy. Today it is important to understand the small details in business. Today it will be appropriate to take advice from an experienced person. Today any of your special wishes are expected to be fulfilled. The support received from the officers in the office will increase your enthusiasm. Any important work related to children can be completed today, and you will feel good. Today is a good day for lovemates, you will go somewhere together. Today there are chances of getting some good news from in-laws.

Cancer:

Today your day will be mixed. You can make a plan for the maintenance or renovation of the house. Happiness will increase in the house due to the success of your child. You can take advice from a good expert for a better career for children. You may have to run around to buy property. Adopting new techniques in work will complete the work quickly. Today will prove to be a day of success for students studying medicine.

Leo:

Today your stars of luck will be high. Today you will be focused on completing the tasks in the office. The boss will be happy with you. Plans made for the future will prove to be effective. Today you may get a chance to spend time with old friends. Textile traders of this zodiac will get special success. You can make a plan for some social work with some people. Newly married people will go to visit a religious place today.

Virgo:

Today your day will be fine. Today do not let the interference of outsiders come into your personal and family life. Today, some auspicious events will be organised at home, due to which people will keep coming and going. Students will get special guidance from the teacher today. Today you will make up your mind to learn a computer course, you can discuss this with your mother. Your spouse will help you in your work today, which will make you happy. Lovemates will appreciate each other's feelings today.

Libra:

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, to get relief from everyday activities, definitely take some time for yourself. You will carry out your family and business responsibilities well. Today your honour and respect will increase. Students will focus on their studies. Today is a good time to complete your pending tasks. Your father will take advice from an experienced person for your good career. Today you will attend a friend's birthday party, where there will be a lot of fun.

Scorpio:

Today will be a good day for you. Today there will be a happy atmosphere in family life. Efforts to improve the financial situation will be successful. Today, with the help of an influential person, your administrative work will be completed. Today, you will plan a new business, in which you are going to get more profit. You will have happy moments with family members today. Today, you will get relief from health-related problems. Sudden monetary gain will strengthen your financial position.

Sagittarius:

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, a systematic routine will remain. If any property-related matter is pending, then this is the right day to solve it. You will also get proper advice from a special person. People will be attracted to you due to your easy and good nature. Today, there is a possibility of a little guest coming to the house. The ongoing rift with someone in the family will end today and love for him/her will increase. With your spouse, you will go to a religious place to visit God.

Capricorn:

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will get some relief from the problems that have been going on for some time. Efforts made to improve your personality will bring good results. Today your image will improve in society. If you maintain balance in your relationship with your spouse, then your relationship will be strong. Mother's health will improve better than before today. Today you will learn some new work that will benefit you in the future. Children can ask for a toy today.

Aquarius:

Today you will be successful in your work to a great extent. Today you will get an invitation to attend a function or conference. Many expenses will come up at this time, but at the same time, there will be no financial problems due to the increase in the sources of income. Your education or career-related problems will be resolved. Women of this zodiac sign can get some good news today. You will get the support of your parents, due to which you will be able to move forward in life.

Pisces:

Today will be a favourable day for you. You can learn some technical work today, which will benefit you in the future. People doing private jobs are likely to get transferred to their favourite place. Today is going to be a good day for students, they will perform well in any competition. Today is going to be a good day for writers of this zodiac sign. They will be honoured with a poem or story.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

