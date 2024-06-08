Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Sonia Gandhi re-elected as Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party

Congress party on Saturday held a Parliamentary Party meeting at the Central Hall of the Parliament and unanimously re-elected former party President and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi as the chairperson. Her name was propsed by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, followed by party leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Tariq Anwar, K Sudhakaran.

The meeting was attended by several other party leaders including, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor, Ajay Maken, Karti Chidambaram, Punjab's former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, among others.

What Sonia Gandhi said?

After her re-election, Sonia Gandhi said that it is a renewed opportunity for them to establish parliamentary democracy in the country and bring parliamentary politics back on track. She added that PM Modi has lost the mandate he sought and thereby has lost the right to leadership as well. "Far from taking responsibility for failure, he intends to get himself sworn in again tomorrow", she added.

Congress leaders hail her election as Chairperson of CPP

Speaking about Sonia Gandhi's re-election, Kharge said, "It is good she (Sonia Gandhi) has been re-elected as CPP and she will keep guiding us." He added that she sacrified her happiness to serve the party.

Meanwhile, KC Venugopal aslo spoke about the development and said, "The country knows about the leadership of Sonia Gandhi. Now there will be a very strong opposition in the country. Certainly, the leadership of Sonia Gandhi will give extra energy to all of us."

Rahul Gandhi likely to be LoP

Earlier today, the party leaders in Congress Workin Committee (CWC) unanimously passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, a post that is vacant since last 10 years as no opposition party had 10 per cent seats in the lower house. Congress contested the elections forming I.N.D.I.A bloc and won 99 seats.

Reported by: Vijay Laxmi

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi likely to retain Raebareli seat, may quit Wayanad constituency: Sources