Horoscope Today, June 6: Enthusiastic day for Virgos; know about other zodiac signs

Today's horoscope for June 6, 2024: Today is the Amavasya date of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Thursday. Amavasya's date will remain till 6:08 pm today. Dhriti Yoga will remain till 10:10 pm tonight. Also, Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 8:17 pm tonight. Today is the Amavasya of bathing-donation Shraddha etc., and the Vat Savitri fast will also be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of June 06, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today your family members will be happy due to positive changes in your personality and nature. You will be honoured for some social work done earlier. There will be a stir in the house due to the arrival of an important person. Keep your plans and activities secret today. Today a solution to any problem coming in business will be found. Today, the support and guidance of experienced people will be helpful for you.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 6

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. Do not share any of your special things with anyone today. Any decision taken today with the advice of your mother will prove beneficial in the future. Your faith in religion and spiritual work will also remain. Students will decide to take a computer course today. Today is going to be a good day for people practicing law. Today your married life will remain happy. Your spouse will give you a gift.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 2

Gemini

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today there will be a positive change in your personality and being more conscious about lifestyle will become the center of attraction among others. Today is the right time to complete any pending work. Before implementing any plan, definitely take advice from the family members. There is a need to be careful about transaction matters. If you are thinking of a trip today, then take care of your luggage. You will be busy due to the increased workload on the job. Children may demand a toy today.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 1

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Do not make any changes in the business system today. This time is best for collecting the pending payment and strengthening the financial conditions. Today you will have a pleasant time with your family members and there will be a lot of activity in the house due to the arrival of guests. Do get a routine checkup done for your good health. Today you will get the support of colleagues in office work.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 7

Leo

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today, before doing any work, getting information related to it will bring more success. Today some people will try to take advantage of your simple nature. Do not share your plans and activities with anyone today. Today, your financial condition will become strong due to sudden monetary gains. Today is going to be a good day for students, the problem in understanding any topic will end.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky Number- 6

Virgo

Today is going to be a day full of enthusiasm for you. Today your behaviour will be good for the people around you, you will have a new energy inside you. Today you will be able to complete whatever work is given to you properly. You will get good results from your hard work in business. Today you will have to control your anger. Today you will plan to watch a movie with the family. You can consult a good doctor today for ear-related problems. Mother can ask you something which she will be happy to fulfil.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 2

Libra

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today is a time of achievement. Today you will put all your hard work and energy towards your work. Today you will get full support from your spouse and family members and mutual relations will also remain cordial. Business work will improve. Support from staff and employees will remain. Relationships with higher officials in the office will become stronger. Lovemate will give you a surprise today.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 5

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will be thrilled thinking about a special person. Today you can get some new experiences. Today a family member can buy something for you which will make you happy. Today if you are being told something by seniors and bosses at the workplace, take it seriously, and try to improve it by knowing your shortcomings. Today you will do financial planning for the progress of business.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 9

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, getting someone's advice will boost your morale and you will do the work in a good way. Today you will take advice from an experienced person to improve your career. The application made earlier for a loan will be approved today. Today is going to be a good day for students. Today is going to be very good for people associated with sports. Today you will get to learn something great.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 7

Capricorn

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today there will be mutual love in your family. Everything will be fine from a business point of view today. Your income will be good. Today, a matter related to family property can be resolved. You will keep getting support from brothers and sisters in work. People running medical stores will make more profit than usual today. Today you will enjoy different dishes with family at home.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 5

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will be happy to see that people will have a sense of respect for you. Today you will help your mother with household chores and you will also talk about the future. Avoid being hasty in your work today. One of your friends may ask you for financial help, which you will help according to your ability. Even if you give any responsibility to your children, they will live up to it. Today your married life is going to be great.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 4

Pisces

Today your day will be mixed. Try to focus on the thoughts related to your purpose. You will be happy thinking about the time spent with friends. Today you will get good news from your children. Today you will see many ways of income. Your dream of buying a new vehicle will be fulfilled. Today, your financial condition will be strengthened due to sudden monetary gains. Today is going to be a good day for students. The result of any competitive exam will be in your favour.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)