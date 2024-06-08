Sona Mohapatra SLAMS Vishal Dadlani for backing woman CISF constable who allegedly slapped Kangana

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Sona Mohapatra slams Vishal Dadlani

Sona Mohapatra on Saturday morning took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle and slammed music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani for backing the lady CISF officer who allegedly slapped and abused actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut. Kangana earlier this week claimed that she was abused by a woman CISF personnel at the Chandigarh airport while during the security check. Following the indident, Vishal shared a post on Instagram under the Stories section and wrote, ''I dont ever support violence, but I absolutely understand this CISF personnel's anger. If any action is taken against her by the CISF, I will ensure that she has a job waiting for her should she choose to accept it. Jai Hind, Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan.''

Now, singer Sona Mohapatra has come forward and slammed Vishal for not taking a stand when she needed it. ''The ‘spine’ includes sitting next to a multiple accused serial molester like Anu Malik on the judges seat & when colleagues like me call him to stand up, speak up,help push back this toxic culture of reality shows - saying paisa kamaake desh se nikalna hai..such a gem I tell you,'' she wrote.

Meanwhile, veteran actress Shabana Azmi came out in support of Kangana and wrote, ''I have no love lost for Kangana Ranaut. But I can't find myself joining this chorus of celebrating 'the slap'. If security personnel start taking the law into their hands, none of us can be safe.''

Before Shabana, singer Mika Singh and TV Devoleena Bhattacharjee also came out in support of Kangana and shared a long post on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Kangana won the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. She received 537,022 votes in the Lok Sabha polls, against Congress party's candidate Vikramaditya Singh, who got 462,267 votes.

Also Read: Shabana Azmi backs Kangana Ranaut on slap row, says 'I've no love lost for her, but...'

Also Read: Ibrahim Ali Khan's latest pics raise temperature on internet, netizens call him 'younger version of Saif'