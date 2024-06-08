Karisma Kapoor shares 'Famiglia' post featuring Alia-Ranbir from Ambani's cruise party

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARISMA KAPOOR Karisma Kapoor shares adorable photo featuring Alia-Ranbir.

The Ambani family is known for their lavish parties and extravagant celebrations. From weddings to birthdays, their gatherings are always star-studded and filled with glamour. Recently, the Ambani family hosted a cruise party to celebrate the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The party was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, including Karisma Kapoor and her family.

Karisma Kapoor, a renowned actress and a member of the illustrious Kapoor family, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the party. In the post, she shared a beautiful family photo featuring herself, her brother-actor Ranbir Kapoor, sister-in-law and actress Alia Bhatt, also Armaan Jain and his wife. Karisma captioned the photo as "famiglia," which means family in Italian.

The photo instantly went viral on social media, with fans gushing over the star-studded gathering and the stunning family portrait. It was heartwarming to see two iconic Bollywood families coming together and enjoying each other's company.

Karisma's post was a reminder that no matter how busy or successful we become, family always comes first. In today's fast-paced world, it is easy to get caught up in our work and neglect our loved ones. But moments like these serve as a gentle reminder to cherish our family and spend quality time with them.

The Ambani cruise party was also attended by other celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and many more. The guests were treated to a luxurious cruise experience with delicious food, live music, and breathtaking views of the sea. The party was a perfect blend of glitz, glamour, and sophistication.

The last film in which Karisma Kapoor appeared was a murder mystery titled "Murder Mubarak", which also starred Sara Ali Khan, Tisca Chopra, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, and other actors.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has wrapped up filming Jigra, her upcoming movie. Even Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed his next movie, Love and War, starring Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, in January, it took all of his fans by surprise. This is the director's debut film with Kaushal, and it brings Bhansali and Kapoor back together after a 17-year break. Bhansali and Bhatt get back together following the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi. On Wednesday, January 24, the title of the new movie was revealed. The movie is scheduled to release on Christmas Day of 2025.

