Sensex climbs 254 points to 75,329 in early trade; Nifty up 99 points to 22,920

The Indian stock market saw positive momentum in early trade on Thursday, with key indices showing significant gains. The BSE Sensex surged 254.53 points, reaching 75,329.04. This rise reflects growing investor confidence and favourable market conditions. Indian benchmark indices saw a slight decline of up to 0.15% on Friday as investors awaited the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC’s) decision on interest rates. In broader markets, the BSE MidCap dropped by 0.16%, while the BSE SmallCap edged 0.34% higher.

Sectoral movement

The Nifty IT and Realty indices surged over 1% each, while the Nifty Bank declined by 0.3%.

Global market trends

In the Asia-Pacific region, markets showed a mixed trend, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 declining by 0.14%, and South Korea’s Kospi index rising by 0.81%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index increased by 0.16%.

US market recap

On Thursday, the S&P 500 closed slightly lower from its all-time intraday high. The Nasdaq Composite experienced a marginal decrease of 0.09%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up by 0.2%.

Australian market outlook

Australian shares were set to mark their strongest week in four, with the market advancing for a third successive session, primarily due to increases in commodity-related stocks. Attention turned towards the upcoming U.S. jobs data for additional market direction.

