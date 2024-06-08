T20 World Cup 2024: Baartman-Miller power South Africa to thrilling win in low-score affair vs Netherlands

Sunday, June 09, 2024
     
SA vs NED: The right-arm pacer Ottneil Baartman took four wickets and Anrich Nortje bowled another impressive spell to help South Africa restrict the Netherlands to 103/9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 09, 2024 0:01 IST
SA vs NED T20 World Cup 2024 match
Image Source : GETTY Ottneil Baartman and Sybrand Engelbrecht during the SA vs NED T20 World Cup match in New York on June 8, 2024

South Africa avoided their recent hoodoo against the Netherlands to register a thrilling four-wicket win in the 16th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, June 8. Ottneil Baartman delivered a sensational spell to restrict the Dutch side to 103 and then David Miller played a match-winning knock to help the Proteas register their second win of this tournament in New York. 

In another low-score affair at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, bowlers from both teams shone with impressive spells but David Miller stood strong by smashing 59* off 51 balls to lead South Africa to a hard-fought win with seven balls remaining.

Both teams remained unchanged from their respective wins in the last games as South Africa elected to bowl first after winning the toss. Marco Jansen delivered a quick success by removing Michael Levitt in the very first over and then bagged Vikramjot Singh's valuable wicket to put Netherlands under pressure in powerplay.

Baartman then bowled a stunning spell with timely wickets which left the Dutch side stumbling to a 48/6 total in 12 overs. Netherlands managed to fight back through a stellar 54-run stand by Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek for the seventh wicket with the former top-scoring with 40 runs off 45 balls.

Baartman picked two more wickets in the last over to restrict Netherlands to a total of 103/9 in 20 overs. Baatman bagged four for 11 in his four overs while Jansen and Anrich Nortje claimed two wickets each.

Netherlands Playing XI: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma.

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.

