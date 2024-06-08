T20 World Cup 2024: Title contenders India meet bruised neighbours Pakistan in mother of all clashes

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/PTI Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in New York

IND vs PAK Preview: India and Pakistan will meet in one of the biggest cricket derbies at the T20 World Cup 2024 in New York on Sunday, June 9. Apart from two crucial points, both teams are expected to offer their best to win the battle for the fans and personal esteem in the cricket world.

India are mounting the title challenge once again and started their campaign with a thumping win over Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. As expected, Virat Kohli opened with Rohit Sharma after his heroics in the IPL 2024 but the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Sanju Samson failed to find the place in the playing eleven.

The management will be tempted to play Kuldeep ahead of Axar but are unlikely to tinker with their batting lineup for the Pakistan game. Kohli will be under focus having scored record runs against Pakistan in the past fixtures, including his memorable match-winning 82* off 53 balls knock at MSG in the 2022 World Cup.

For Pakistan, things are going exactly opposite the way they probably desired prior to the World Cup. The World Cup debutant the United States pulled off a famous win in a Super Over thriller in Dallas to deliver a big morale blow to Pakistan ahead of the mega encounter against India.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan will face an uphill battle to make the Super 8 if they lose against India. However, despite their vulnerable past record against India and their recent poor form, the Men in Green will be eager to put one over their biggest rivals on Sunday.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Group A, Match 19

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Date & Time: Sunday, June 9 at 10:30 PM Local Time and 8:00 PM IST (Toss at 7:30 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar Website and App

India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record:

Pakistan considerably lead the head-to-head record against India in Tests and ODIs but it is one-way traffic in the shortest format of the game. India have dominantly won nine of 12 T20 World Cup encounters against Pakistan, including their first meet in 2007 where MS Dhoni's men emerge victorious against Shoaib Malik's Pakistan in a Super Over (Bowl Out) thriller in Durban.

T20I Matches IND Won PAK Won No Result 12 9 3 0

In T20 World Cup meetings, India dominate the head-to-head record with Pakistan with six wins in seven matches. India registered five consecutive wins before a shock 10-wicket defeat in the 2021 World Cup. The Men in Blue bagged a memorable win in the last T20 World Cup meet against Pakistan in Melbourne in 2022.

Matches in T20WC IND Won PAK Won No Result 7 6 1 0

IND vs PAK Predicted Playing XIs:

India predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan predicted playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf.