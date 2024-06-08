Ranbir Kapoor flaunts 'Raha' tattoo in new look, Hardik Pandya calls it 'stage on fire'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor's new look by Aalim Hakim.

Pictures of Ranbir Kapoor's new look and new hairstyle are doing rounds on the internet. You must be wondering since Ranbir is not on social media, then how come his pictures are trending on social media? Celebrity hairdresser Aalim Hakim on Saturday shared a series of pictures on his Instagram account showcasing the new look of the actor. In one of the pictures, Ranbir is also seen flaunting a tattoo of his daughter name 'Raha' on his right shoulder.

Check out the pics:

In the caption, he wrote, ''R A N B I R K A P O O R. A vibe check after the haircut for Ranbir Kapoor. I always like to click pics after my haircuts. Maybe I have many other passions besides hairdressing, like photography, interior designing and many more… Anything connected to art and glamour attracts me. All these pics are clicked by yours truly.''

Fans reaction

Soon after the pics were shared by Aalim, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. One user wrote, ''Looks too much like Ryan Gosling!!!'' ''Ranbir Kapoor is the best,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Shoulder pr kya likha hai rockstar ne.''

Not only fans, cricketer Hardik Pandya also couldn't stop himself from expressing his views on Ranbir's new look. He wrote, ''Stage on fire,'' along with three fire emojis.

Ranbir Kapoor on work front

The actor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film went on to become one of the most successful Hindi films of all time and minted over Rs 800 crore worldwide.

He is all set to next feature in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi. Several pictures of the actor recently went viral wherein he can be seen in a completely different avatar. Reportedly, he also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War in his kitty.

