IPL 2023: Major blow for CSK as star overseas player to leave team early during tournament

IPL 2023: Four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings have received a major blow as a star overseas player is set to leave the team early during the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. MS Dhoni's CSK were recently hit with a setback when New Zealand star Kyle Jamieson was confirmed to undergo a surgery and miss cricket action for four months.

But now, they will be missing the services of England's Test captain Ben Stokes for the latter part of the Indian Premier League 2023. England will begin their summer with a one-off test match against Ireland, before playing the Ashes in June, and July 2023. England vs Ireland Test is scheduled to begin on 1st June, just four days after the IPL 2023 final on May 28. Stokes confirmed that he will be playing that match and give himself enough time for that.

"Yes, I'll play," Stokes said on being asked if he will play the Ireland Test. "I'll make sure that I give myself enough time to get back and play that game," he added.

