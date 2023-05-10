IPL 2023: How Gujarat Titans can still get eliminated before playoffs of tournament?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat Titans are on first place in IPL 2023 Points table

IPL 2023: The Indian Premier League 2023 is reaching its business end with the fight for the playoffs getting intensified as ever. Even after 54 games of IPL 2023, all ten teams are still in contention to make it to the top four of the event. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are leading the tally and are comfortably placed with a three-point lead from the second-best - Chennai Super Kings. Titans are said to be all but through to the playoffs with 8 wins in 11 games.

However, there is still a possibility of Hardik Pandya's side getting knocked out in the group stage and failing to qualify for the playoffs. Let's take a look at how they can be pipped from the top four.

How GT can fail to qualify for the top four?

It might not be an understatement that GT have a leg in the playoffs but they are yet to reach there mathematically. GT have 16 points in 11 games and a Net run rate of 0.951. They have games against Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. If GT lose their remaining three games, they would remain at 16 points and their NRR will dive big if they lose by a sizeable margin.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Lucknow Super Giants follow GT with 13, 12, and 11 points respectively. Considering Hardik's side lose all three, two of these teams can easily surpass GT.

CSK's three games - against Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals

MI's three games - against Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, and Sunrisers Hyderabad

LSG's three games - against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders

If CSK and LSG win their all games, they will be above GT and if MI win two (except the one vs LSG), they would be equal to GT on points. Now, the other teams are also having the door still open for them. RR have a good NRR of 0.388 and 10 points in 11 games. If they beat Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings, they would be on 16 and can challenge GT's NRR along with MI for sure. This could lead to the defending champions keeping their fingers crossed and might even face elimination.

