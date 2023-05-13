IPL 2023: DC vs PBKS, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 59, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Capitals face Punjab Kings

IPL 2023: DC vs PBKS, Today Match Prediction - Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings lock horns against each other in the 59th match of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With the doors for the playoffs remaining only slightly open for these two, there is hardly any space for errors now. David Warner's DC have 8 points in 11 games, whereas Shikhar Dhawan's PBKS have 10 in 11 outings. Let's see how these two can fare against each other.

PBKS, DC in must-win territory

After managing just four and five wins for DC and PBKS, respectively, the two now find themselves in a must-win territory. PBKS can reach the mark of 16 if they win all, but DC are hanging just by a thread and can collect only 14 points. DC would remain dependent on other results too.

Team news - Curran to sit out?

Once their stand-in captain of the season, Sam Curran might be feeling pressure to keep his place in the team. He has leaked runs over 11 in the last five games and has taken 7 wickets in all 11 outings. This can tempt PBKS to bring Kagiso Rabad for Curran but they would be aware of the fact that Curran offers greater batting capabilities than the Proteas seamer.

DC might go with the heavy overseas batting unit and the all-Indian bowling attack. Their pacer Anrich Nortje has traveled back to South Africa and that shall mean the four overseas players can be - Warner, Salt, Rossouw, and Marsh.

Pitch and weather

The surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this year has assisted bowlers and the batting teams have not posted 200-plus totals here yet. The pitch shall help the spinners and can be on the slower side. Also chasing is easier here this season with dew coming in late.

The temperature in Delhi has now risen and the heat is back in the national capital. The mercury is expected to hover around 33 degrees and there is no rain predicted.

Best batter Prediction: David Warner can be a batter to watch out for. He has a fabulous record against PBKS, scoring 1005 runs in 23 matches at an average of over 50. He made 9 consecutive fifty-plus scores against Punjab from 2015 to 2020

Best bowler Prediction: Arshdeep Singh can be a bowler to watch out for. He has taken Rossouw's wicket three times in three attempts.

Match Winner Prediction: Punjab Kings

