IPL 2023: DC vs GT, Match Prediction - Who will win IPL Match 7, Top Performers, pitch and weather report

IPL 2023: DC vs GT, Match Prediction - Days after outclassing Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 opener, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans face David Warner's Delhi Capitals in the 7th match of the season. The Titans have become a team to beat in the IPL as the defending champion possess a brilliant blend of balance in their team. Meanwhile, the Capitals have lost their opening match to Lucknow Super Giants.

The Titans have a power-packed team

The Titans will play their first game as a visiting side in a full-fledged home and away-IPL format. They have won 13 of their 17 IPL games, the best win-loss ratio in IPL history. Pandya's Titans have a balanced team with star openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill up the order and Pandya coming in middle along with Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan. GT will receive a further boost as David Miller has returned from national duties and shall play for them in middle. GT. In bowling, they have the likes of Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph and Rashid Khan.

Delhi look to bounce back

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals were outclassed in their first game by Lucknow Super Giants. The Capitals could neither restrict LSG batters on a challenging pitch, nor they could turn the heat in Lucknow as they suffered a 50-run drubbing. But they would receive a major boost with the South Africans being back in India. Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje could provide them with a much-needed impetus in the death bowling as at least one of them is likely to play.

Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is generally good for batting as the batters have scored handsome runs at the venue. Chasing is better at the venue. There have been 76 IPL games played at the venue and teams chasing have won 42 times, while the batting first have won 34 games.

The Weather in Delhi is expected to stay clear during the evening. According to AccuWeather, there is a 0% probability of rain in the evening with a cloud cover of 33%. The temperature is expected to stay around 24 degrees.

Predictions

The best batter of the Match: Shubman Gill

Gill had a wonderful outing in the previous match against CSK. He is riding on hot form and can be the best batter of the day.

The best bowler of the Match: Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje is likely to start for Delhi Capitals. He bowls express pace with discipline and can be a threat to anyone on any day.

Who will win the Match: Gujarat Titans (GT)

