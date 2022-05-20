IPL 2022, RR vs CSK: Moeen Ali sets Twitter ablaze after hitting 2nd fastest fifty of the season

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Moeen Ali during CSK vs RR

Brabourne Stadium witnessed carnage as Moeen Ali channeled his inner beast to pound RR bowlers all over the park as he smashed an absolutely brilliant fifty in just 19 balls. Moeen was striking them good, but all hell broke loose when he smashed 30 runs off Trent Boult's over.

Led by Ali's madness, CSK finished with 75/1 after the poweplay. This has got to be one of the most breathtaking innings in a recent while.

But Rajasthan crawled their way back into the match after the powerplay as they struck with three quick wickets of Devon Conway, Jagadeesan, and Rayudu.

Earlier, CSK won the toss, and MS Dhoni opted to bat. The toss wasn't just about who would bat and ball as Dhoni took the moment to deny any retirement rumours. He also confirmed that he'll be playing in the next IPL season as it would not be fair to not say thank you to Chennai.

"Definitely, because it will be unfair to not to say thank you to Chennai. Won't be nice to do that to CSK fans,"Dhoni said at the toss when asked if he would continue to play the IPL.

''Mumbai is one place where I got a lot of affection. Hopefully next year teams will be travelling and it will be an opportunity to say thank you to all the venues. Regarding me continuing in the IPL, Hard to say what's going to happen in two years,'' he added.

"We'll bat first. You want to give batters enough time, given our combination. Just want them to express themselves. Only one change - Rayudu in for Shivam," he said.

''Want to groom players but also give them enough opportunity to develop. Just for the sake of giving time to players, we aren't playing a lopsided team, so it's a bit of both."