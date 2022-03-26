Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER File Photo

IPL 2022 PBKS vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch PBKS vs RCB match on TV and online

PBKS vs RCB, 3rd Match of IPL 2022

Sunday, March 27

7:30 PM IST

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Where can you watch PBKS vs RCB 3rd Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch PBKS vs RCB 3rd Match of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the PBKS vs RCB 3rd Match of IPL 2022?

At what time PBKS vs RCB 3rd Match of IPL 2022 start?

Where is the PBKS vs RCB 3rd Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Full Squad

RCB

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul

PBKS

Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.