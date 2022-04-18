IPL 2022, KKR vs RR Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch KKR vs RR

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Celebrations in the Rajasthan clan after taking a wicket of Gujarat's batsman. (File Photo)

IPL 2022, KKR vs RR Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live TV, Online

Kolkata Knight Riders

Match No. 30 of IPL 2022

Sunday, 7:30 PM

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch KKR vs RR 30th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch KKR vs RR 30th Match of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the KKR vs RR 30th Match IPL 2022?

Monday, 18th April

At what time does KKR vs RR 30th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the KKR vs RR 30th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Probable Playing XI for KKR vs RR

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Varun Chakravarthy

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal