IPL 2022, DC vs RCB Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch DC vs RCB

Follow us on Image Source : IPL RCB team celebrating wicket of MI player (File Photo)

IPL 2022, DC vs RCB Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live TV, Online

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match No. 27 of IPL 2022

Saturday, 7:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch DC vs RCB 27th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch DC vs RCB 27th Match of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the DC vs RCB 27th Matchof IPL 2022?

Saturday, 16th April

At what time does DC vs RCB 27th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the DC vs RCB 27th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Probable Playing XI for DC vs RCB

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudesai, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Josh Hazlewood