IPL 2021 | Watch: Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra wants teammate Ishant Sharma to play 150 Tests

Image Source : TWITTER/DELHI CAPITALS Delhi Capitals' spinner Amit Mishra.

Last year's finalist Delhi Capitals would be hoping to go one better this time around with more experience behind their name in the IPL 2021. The team, under the leadership of young Shreyas Iyer, showed when a side gel together and play as a side, results are bound to follow.

And the strong bond among players was evident when the side's veteran spinner Amit Mishra, who missed the majority of IPL last season after getting injured during a match, said he wanted his teammate and friend Ishant Sharma to play 150 Test matches for India after recently playing his 100th Test during the India-England series, which the hosts won 3-1.

Speaking to Delhi Capitals, in an interview posted on their official Twitter handle, Amit recalled how the two former Ranji and international teammates often enjoyed each other's company.

"Ishant and I have partnered up many times for the Indian team. He has played 100 Test matches and I would like to congratulate him on this achievement and I want him to play 25-30 matches more and get to 150. He should play at least 150 Test matches. Whenever required, we tried to contribute to the side with batting as well," Mishra said.

Ishant, who now often plays as a Test specialist, has so far played 101 Test matches for the nation with 303 wickets to his name with one 10-wicket haul and 11 five-wicket hauls.