IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals statistical preview

Image Source : IPL 2021 File photo of Delhi Capitals stand-in captain Rishabh Pant with SRH counterpart David Warner.

Delhi Capitals are enjoying a strong surge in IPL recently over the years and their new season has also started off well with three wins in four games. The team, playing under stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant, will be bullish about their chances against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are languishing in the bottom half of the table but are confident after a nine-wicket win.

History seems to be favouring the Hyderabadis who enjoy a superior head-to-head record over their capital rivals.

H2H: Both the teams have faced each other 18 times so far with Hyderabad winning 11 matches with a win percentage of 61.11. On the other hand, Delhi have seven victories to their name with a win percentage of 38.89).

Notably, SRH won two of the last three encounters the side's had at the IPL 2020; with DC winning the Qualifier 2.

397: Among DC star-studded batting line-up, Ajinkya Rahane is the best performer against Sunrisers Hyderabad with an aggregate of 397 runs over 17 games.

11: Among bowlers As far as bowling is concerned, Kagiso Rabada has scalped 11 wickets with the best haul of 4/22 against SRH.

442: David Warner has enjoyed a strong flow of runs against Delhi with 442 runs at an average of 40.18.

18: Sandeep Sharma is the most succesful bowler for SRH against DC with 18 wickets and a best match haul of 4/20.

35: David Warner has faced 35 deliveries from Rabada; scoring 57 runs while getting out thrice.

27: Steve Smith managed to score just 20 runs he faced off Rashid Khan; getting dismissed once.

13: Prithvi Shaw has been uncomfortable facing Khaleel Ahmed; getting dismissed twice over 13 deliveries.