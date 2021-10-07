KKR vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2021: When and Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live

KKR vs RR IPL 2021 Live Streaming: How to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live OnlineKKR vs RR Live: Missing live cricket action online? Here are the full details on when and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Online, 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) Match 54 KKR vs RR (Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals) Live Online and TV Telecast. You can watch KKR vs RR Live Online on Hotstar and TV on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select platforms.
The KKR vs RR (Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals) will be the Match 54 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), which be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The KKR vs RR match will be live online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports. Here, you can find all the necessary details such as how to watch KKR vs RR Live, how to watch the Vivo IPL 2021 Live, how to watch Hotstar Live, when and where to watch KKR vs RR on Hotstar and Star Sports.
At what time does Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL Match 54 will start?
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)IPL Match 54 will start at 07.30 PM.
When is the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL Match 54?
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL Match 54 will take place on October 7 (Thursday).
How do I watch live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL Match 54?
You can watch Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL Match 54 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL Match 54?
You can watch Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL Match 54 on the Star Sports network.
What are the squads for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL Match 54?
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, David Miller, Anuj Rawat, Chris Morris, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Akash Singh, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee