IPL 2021 | David Warner completes three elusive milestones with 57-run knock in CSK vs SRH tie

One of Indian Premier League's (IPL) most prolific batsman David Warner on Wednesday achieved three elusive feats with his patient 57-run knock in the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

In the 15th over of the game, Warner became the fourth player in the world to reach the milestone of 10000 T20 runs after Chris Gayle (13,839 runs), Kieron Pollard (10,964 runs) and Shoaib Malik (10,488 runs). A delivery later, with a six off Lungi Ngidi, Warner became the first became the eighth batsman in IPL to reach the milestone of 200 sixes and fourth overseas cricketer. He joined the company of Gayle (354), AB de Villiers (245), Rohit Sharma (222), MS Dhoni (217), Virat Kohli (204), Kieron Pollard and Suresh Raina (202).

An over later, with yet another maximum, Warner became the first batsman in IPL history to reach the milestone of 50 half-centuries. He stands seven ahead of second-placed Shikhar Dhawan (43). Overall, he also owns the record of most fifty-plus scores in IPL with 54 such knocks.

Talking about the game, Warner won the toss and opted to bat first in Delhi against Chennai Super Kings.

SRH lost Jonny Bairstow early for just 7 runs, but the pair of Manish Pandey and Warner added a 106-run stand for the second wicket before the captain's departure for 57 runs.