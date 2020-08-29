You will surely be missed at CSK, my heart goes out to you: Shane Watson's message to Suresh Raina

Image Source : BCCI Shane Watson and Suresh Raina

Chennai Super Kings on Saturday suffered a massive blow as Suresh Raina pulled out of the impending 13th season of the Indian Premier League citing "personal reasons". Following his exit, teammate Shane Watson posted a heartfelt message for the veteran Indian cricketer as he left Dubai for India.

"Thinking of you @sureshraina3 - Take care mate. This is an ever changing world that we live in right now and we have to do all that we can to stay safe and ensure that the @iplt20 goes ahead for another season," Watson wrote on Instagram along with a video.

In the clip, Watson said, "I woke up this morning to a really sad news that Suresh Raina is heading back to India for personal reasons. My heart goes out to you Suresh, I hope you are going okay mate. You are gonna be surely missed at CSK. You have been here since the start. You are the heart of the team and you are also gonna be missed by IPL tournament as well. You are such a star of the IPL but most important is your well-being and I hope you are gonna be okay."

Raina's unavailability comes at a time when 13 personnel from CSK has tested positive two of which are players. BCCI, earlier in the day, issued a statement saying that those 13 are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members.

IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 onwards.

