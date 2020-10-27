IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Delhi Capitals

In match number 47 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020, Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad with the aim to seal their playoff spot, at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. Sunrisers Hyderabad stand in the penultimate spot with eight points from 11 games, and still, mathematically, stand a chance to seal their playoffs berth with wins in each of their remaining games which would eventually leave them with 14 points, but need to ensure that other factors fall in place. Delhi, on the other hand, stand second in the table with seven wins in 11 games and need only a win to virtually seal their spot. However, they lost two of their last games while struggling to win against CSK in the other.

Here are our Dream11 fantasy tips...

SRH's opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow find their spot despite their inconsistent shows so far in the tournament. However, for a change, Warner can be picked alongside Delhi's Shikhar Dhawan at the top followed by Manish Pandey who is better equipped at facing spin bowlers than Bairstow, especially with Delhi having a quality spin attack.

One can opt for Rishabh Pant as well despite his struggle with the strike rate which has been only 116.8 this season, although he has failed to score more than 25 only twice in eight innings. He loves facing the SRH attack and has a very good record against Rashid Khan as well. Shimron Hetmyer can be looked at as a finisher

Vijay Shankar has been putting up a few handy knocks of late which included a half-century as well. He has also picked up two wickets in the last three matches at an economy rate of just 5. Shankar can be considered as an all-round option alongside Jason Holder who has already created a good impact, with five wickets in his two appearances at an economy rate of 7.75.

Rashid will be a definite pick in the bowler's list having amassed 14 wickets this season for a miserly 5.29. He will be accompanied by Delhi's Axar Patel, who has been equally impressive in the middle overs as well.

The pace unit will comprise Delhi's Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Dream11 Playing XI: Dhawan, Warner, Manish, Pant, Shankar, Hetmyer, Holder, Rashid, Axar, Rabada, Nortje.

