IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab fantasy tips

Reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) would look to enhace their chances of sealing a playoff berth with a win when they play a deflated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 36th game of the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday.

Despite being in red hot form, the Rohit Sharma-led MI wouldn't take their opponents lightly on Sunday, as KXIP is motivated by the return of hard-hitting Chris Gayle.

- Chris Gayle made a dominating start to his IPL campaign, but the MI pacers will look to trouble the left-hander. It would be an exciting battle and it will be intersting to see how Gayle plays the MI pace attack.

- MI captain Rohit Sharma and opener Quinton de Kock are in good form while the middle-order features Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan who, too, have been doing great with their bat.

Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Murugan Ashwin

