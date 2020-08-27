IPL 2020 | 'Finch brings leadership to group, will help Virat': RCB coach Simon Katich

Image Source : AP RCB coach Simon Katich has said that Aaron Finch has done well as a player and captain for Australia and will help Virat Kohli in leadership role.

Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Australian captain Aaron Finch in the 2019 IPL auctions as the side aims to improve on their performances in the upcoming edition of the league. Despite boasting of a host of world-class players in the past, the franchise is yet to taste victory in the cash-rich tournament.

Ahead of the 2020 edition, the Bangalore franchise bears a fresh look, with former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson being appointed as the Director of Cricket, and Simon Katich taking on the head coach role. Katich has revealed that the duo, along with captain Virat Kohli had significant discussions over RCB's shortcomings in the previous seasons.

“Between Simon, myself and Virat we have spent an awful lot of time looking at the way we want to build the squad and play the game. We are well aware of history but it’s more about making sure we have got a squad that is balanced and strong in all conditions. A squad that can fight in the phases where the game’s on line,” Katich said in a video conference, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Talking about the signing of Finch, Katich said that he brings "leadership in the group," which will help captain Kohli.

“We were looking for guys at the top of their game in international cricket. Finch was high on that list (in auction). As a player and captain, he has done well for Australia. He is a good player of spin and brings leadership in the group. It will help Virat,” said the former Australian cricketer.

Katich also talked about the prospect of playing in considerable heat in the UAE, saying that it will be a challenge for players.

“The first challenge will be the extreme heat we are experiencing here. Players are used to it in India but it will certainly be a challenge given that they have not played cricket for a long time. They are coming back from a big break (which can affect) not only from the skills point of view but also from the mental side of the game," said Katich.

“We were planning for half of the games at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, which is a very good batting wicket. The history of the grounds indicates the par scores are lower here.”

