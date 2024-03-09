Injury to Sri Lanka pacer triggers tension inside Chennai Super Kings' dressing room

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Matheesha Pathirana.

Sri Lanka's latest slinging superstar Matheesha Pathirana has been ruled out of the third T20I between Bangladesh and the island nation to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday (March 9).

The 21-year-old suffered a grade one hamstring injury to his left leg during the second T20I between the countries on March 6 and was unable to complete his entire four-over quota.

Pathirana finished with figures of 2/28 in 3.4 overs before Bangladesh chased down 166 to win the game and square the series 1-1.

Pathirana was seen clutching his left hamstring and hobbled off the field as Angelo Mathews stepped in to complete the over.

The injury to Pathirana is not only a setback for Sri Lanka but can also jeopardize Chennai Super Kings' title defense during the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024.

Pathirana was the third-leading wicket-taker for Chennai in the previous edition of the IPL with 19 wickets to his credit in 12 games. CSK's skipper MS Dhoni was able to utilise Pathirana really well and the Sri Lankan was able to provide the team with timely breakthroughs.

Pathirana alongside Tushar Deshpande (21 wickets) accounted for 40 wickets and took a lot of pressure off the CSK spinners.

While there is still no clarity on his availability for CSK this season, the IPL defending champions would hope that the young pacer recovers in time and joins their camp soon.

Sri Lanka Squad:

Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Thushara, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bangladesh Squad:

Litton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Naim, Taijul Islam, Anamul Haque