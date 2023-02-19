INDW vs IREW, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur's India eye semifinal spot as Irish challenge

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harmanpreet Kaur's India look to book semifinal berth in Women's T20 World Cup

INDW vs IREW, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur's India is chasing its spot for the semifinals in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 as Ireland stands ahead of them. India, who have won 3 out of 4 matches in Group B, will play against Ireland on 20th February in their final group match. The Women in Blue earlier lost their third match against England women by 11 runs.

India are currently positioned on the second spot in the points table and a win would take them through to the final four of the tournament. Ireland are already eliminated as they have lost all three of their group-stage matches against West Indies, Pakistan and England.

India are a strong side. Their batting group has been the torch bearer for them. They won the first two matches- against Pakistan and West Indies. However, their bowling has not been at its best on two out of three games. They conceded nearly 150 runs against Pakistan and England. Their batting bailed them out against Pakistan but England defeated them on Saturday.

For Ireland, they have had their moments in the tournament. They troubled the English lineup in their first match, while lost a nail-biter to West Indies in the third match. They are a young team and have shown glimpses of good bowling. Facing India would be another challenge for them on Monday.

The match will be at St George's Park, Gqeberha on February 20 at 6:30 PM IST. The venue witnessed India and England locking horns, where the English side defended 151. Meanwhile, the Aussies qualified for the semifinals with a win over South Africa, when they chased 125 at the same venue.

India's squad:

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Devika Vaidya, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Anjali Sarvani

Ireland's squad:

Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron (wk), Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, Shauna Kavanagh, Sophie MacMahon, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey

