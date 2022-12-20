Follow us on Image Source : BCCI WOMEN/TWITTER India women's team

INDW vs AUSW 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs Australia match on TV, online

India women's team is set to face Australia in the last game of the five-match T20I on Tuesday. The Australian team has already clinched the series 3-1. While the Aussies will want to win the last game in order to end the series on high note, Team India will want to bag win for pride.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the 5th T20I between India and Australia women be played?

The final match will be played on the 20th of December, Tuesday.

What is the venue for the 5th T20I between India and Australia women?

The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

At what time will the 5th T20I between India and Australia women start?

The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can we watch the 5th T20I between India and Australia women?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we live stream the 5th T20I between India and Australia women?

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia: Beth Mooney,Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Amanda Wellington, Phoebe Litchfield, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth

