IND vs WI | 'You belong here': Rohit Sharma's special message to Yashasvi Jaiswal before India debut

Yashasvi Jaiswal's thumping burst on the International stage helped India register a cakewalk win over West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series in the Caribbean. The 21-year-old amassed the biggest score ever by an Indian on a Test debut away from home as his 171 took India to a massive 421 in their only batting innings. Jaiswal, who did the hard yards in domestic cricket, was helped by his teammates coming into the groove and captain Rohit Sharma was one among them.

After an innings and 141-run win over Windies, Sharma opened up about Jaiswal's debut and what was the chat with the youngster ahead of exposing him on the International stage. He has the talent, he has shown us in the past that he is ready.

Came and batted sensibly. The temperament was also tested, at no stage he was panicking. The chats we had were to remind him that 'you belong here. You have done the hard yards, enjoy your time here," Rohit said after the win.

Both Ash and Jadeja were superb: Rohit

The Indian spin duo ran through the Windies' batting unit in both innings. Ravi Ashwin's 12-wicket haul and Ravindra Jadeja's five wickets in the match played a big part in getting Windies cheaply both times. Sharma was of full praise to the star Indian duo, saying they were superb. "The results speak for themselves, they have been doing it for a while. There isn't much to tell them, it is about giving them the freedom to express themselves. The experience these guys have on pitches like this is always a luxury. Both Ash and Jadeja were superb, especially Ashwin for coming out and bowling this way was class," Sharma said after the match.

Sharma was also quizzed on what matters more to him - scoring a ton or winning a Test match. The 36-year-old acknowledged that every run for the country is special. Every run you score for the country is important. I would like to start by saying it was a great effort with the ball. Getting them out for 150 set the game for us. We knew batting would get tough, it wasn't easy to score runs. We knew we wanted to bat only once and bat long. Get over 400 runs and then we came out and bowled really well.

