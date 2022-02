India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI 1st ODI at Ahemdabad Live

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Team India

Where is India vs West Indies 1st ODI match taking place?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

At what time does India vs West Indies 1st ODI match begin?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI match begins at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday (February 6).

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website.

India Possible XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies Possible XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Odean Smith/Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein and Kemar Roach.

Squads

India: KL Rahul (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner.