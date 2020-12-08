Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Live Updates from Sydney

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia 3rd T20I on indiatvnews.com. Virat Kohli 's men have already sealed the three-match T20I series and will be eyeing a clean sweep with a win in the final match of the series, which will also mark the end of the limited-overs leg on the Australian tour. Hardik Pandya and T Natarajan have been the stars of India in the T20I series so far and Team India will be hopeful for the duo to step up in the last match of the series. Here, you can follow ball-by-ball updates and Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 3rd T20I on indiatvnews.com.

Brief Preview: The series pocketed and their confidence restored, India would eye nothing less than a clean sweep when they take on an Australian side significantly weakened by injury blows, in the third and final T20 International here on Tuesday. Skipper Virat Kohli and his main protagonist of the white-ball leg, Hardik Pandya, will feel a sense of deja vu given that the script has panned out exactly like 2016 when the team got walloped in the ODIs but came back strongly to rout the Aussies 3-0 in the T20 International series. FULL PREVIEW