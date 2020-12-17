Watch: Ricky Ponting predicts Prithvi Shaw's dismissal during commentary in Pink Ball Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ricky Ponting accurately predicted Prithvi Shaw's dismissal during his commentary stint in the 1st Test in Adelaide.

Prithvi Shaw left the fans disappointed with his outing in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, as he was dismissed on the second delivery of the Test for a duck. Mitchell Starc cleaned Shaw's wickets as he angled the ball back-in, while the batsman committed for a drive through covers.

Shaw found a thick inside-edge which deflected off to the stumps.

Ahead of the delivery, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who is the head coach of Shaw's Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals, accurately predicted the dismissal.

Ponting talked about Shaw's weakness with footwork and the eventual gap he leaves between the bat and pad, and said that Mitchell Starc would aim to exploit the weakness. Quite rightly, Starc delivered exactly as Ponting predicted and bowled the batsman through the gates.

"Quite often leaves a big gap between bat and pad and that's where the Aussies will target." @RickyPonting at his peerless best for the Prithvi Shaw wicket #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4nh67zBcpU — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 17, 2020

"If he does have a chink in his armour it's the ball which does come back into him," Ponting said ahead of the wicket. "(Shaw) quite often leaves a big gap between bat and pad and that's where the Aussies will target."

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli had won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval.

India had already announced their playing XI on Wednesday for the pink-ball Test, choosing Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal as openers. Wriddhiman Saha has been included as the wicketkeeper in the XI ahead of Rishabh Pant, who scored a century in the Day/Night practice match against Australia A.