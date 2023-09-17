India TV Poll Results: Do spinners pose challenge to Indian batters even today?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

India TV Poll Results: India's quest to Asian glory stands one step away from achieving continental supremacy once again. The Men in Blue face defending champions Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 as they look to bag their eighth Asia Cup title (T20I and ODI combined). Meanwhile, they were troubled by the spinners on the slow and low surfaces of Colombo in the Asia Cup 2023.

Dunith Wellalage, Charith Asalanka and Maheesh Theekshana ran through the Indian batting line-up in the Super Four clash between these two sides. It was the first occasion when the Men in Blue lost all of their 10 wickets to spinners in an ODI game. They were troubled by the Bangladesh spinners as well and the batters could not score freely against them and lost four wickets too.

India have a strong history of playing the spinners well. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman dominated the spinners. The spin-playing craft is still something that the Indians take pride in. The Indian batters have played the spinners well but seem to be struggling on a few occasions.

Talking about the top three - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli - Shubman Gill seems to be dominating the spinners the most. He has scored 569 runs in 576 balls faced since 2020 against the spinners and has an average of 96.

We asked the India TV readers whether the spin is a challenge to the Indian batters in today's time too. Most of the readers believed that the players face issues against spinners even today, while only a few thought that the spinners are no more a challenge to the batters. We received 4521 votes in 24 hours and 67% of the readers think that spinners challenge the Indian batters, while 27 think otherwise. 4% of the voters were not sure of the either two option.

