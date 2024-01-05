India, Pakistan and Australia, England in same groups for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 | Reports

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES ICC T20 World Cup Trophy.

The group stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will reportedly witness the marquee clashes between arch-rivals India, and Pakistan and Ashes adversaries Australia and England as they have been clubbed together in the same groups.

As per a report by The Telegraph, India and Pakistan find themselves in Group A whereas the defending champions England and the winners of the 2021 edition of the multi-nation tournament, Australia, are in Group B. A total of 20 teams are participating in the T20 carnival and have been divided into four groups (Group A, B, C and D) of five each.

Group A comprises Ireland, Canada and the co-hosts of the event USA alongside India and Pakistan while Australia and England will have Namibia, Scotland and Oman for company in Group B.

On the other hand, co-hosts West Indies, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea constitute Group C and South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal form Group D.

The top two teams from all four groups will advance to the Super Eight stage of the tournament and the Super Eight will be decided by pre-tournament seedings. Notably, teams slotted in Group A will play all of their fixtures (group stage) in the USA whereas the countries placed in Group B will contest in the Caribbean.

Group A India Pakistan Ireland Canada The USA

Group B England Australia Namibia Scotland Oman

Group C New Zealand West Indies Afghanistan Uganda Papua New Guinea