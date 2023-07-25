IND vs WI: 3 Milestones Rohit Sharma can target in ODI series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma

Team India led by Rohit Sharma won the two-match Test series by 1-0. Perhaps, the result could've been 2-0 if rain had intervened on the final day of the second Test with India only eight wickets away from victory. Nevertheless, the team managed to register their ninth consecutive Test series win against West Indies. Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with the bat scoring 240 runs in three innings at a brilliant average of 80.

He would be keen on continuing in the same vein in the three-match ODI series as well that is starting from July 27. India will be looking to strengthen their combination for the World Cup as the mega event is less than three months away. Moreover, Rohit Sharma will also be targetting a few personal milestones as his stature continues to grow as an opener in world cricket.

Here are 3 records Rohit Sharma can target in IND vs WI ODI series:

1. Rohit Sharma needs one century to go past Sanath Jayasuriya

Rohit Sharma is smashed 28 centuries as an opener in his ODI career so far. He is on level terms with legendary Sri Lanka batter Sanath Jayasuriya who also scored 28 tons as opener during his illustrious career. If Rohit manages to breach the three-figure mark in one of the three ODIs, he will become the player with second most ODI centuries as an opener in the format. Sachin Tendulkar is at the top position in this aspect with 45 centuries.

Most centuries as opener in ODIs Player Number of Centuries Sachin Tendulkar 45 Sanath Jayasuriya 28 Rohit Sharma 28 Hashim Amla 27 Chris Gayle 25

2. Rohit Sharma needs 193 runs to complete 8000 runs as opener in ODIs

Ever since Rohit Sharma has started opening in ODIs, he has notched up several records in the format. He has already smacked 28 centuries while opening the innings for India. He is now only 193 runs away from completing 8000 runs as an opener in the 50-over format. Rohit has so far amassed 7807 runs at the top of the order for India in 156 innings at an average of 55.76. He will become 10th opener to reach the milestone in One-Day Internationals.

Most runs as opener in ODIs Player Runs scored Sachin Tendulkar 15310 Sanath Jayasuriya 12740 Chris Gayle 10179 Adam Gilchrist 9200 Sourav Ganguly 9146 Desmond Haynes 8648 Tamim Iqbal 8313 Saeed Anwar 8156 Hashim Amla 8083 Rohit Sharma 7807

3. Rohit Sharma needs 175 runs from breaching 10000-run mark in ODIs

Rohit Sharma was considered a special talent in his early years at the international level. But despite making his international debut in 2007, he remained an average cricketer until he started opening the innings in ODIs. That turned things for good for the current India captain and now he is only 175 runs away from completing a massive 10000 runs in ODI cricket. He has so far scored 9825 runs in 243 ODIs at an average of 48.64 with 30 centuries to his name including three double tons. He will become 15th overall and 6th Indian to reach the 10000-run mark in ODIs if he scores 175 runs in the series against the West Indies.

Most runs for India in ODIs Player Runs scored Sachin Tendulkar 18426 Virat Kohli 12898 Sourav Ganguly 11363 Rahul Dravid 10889 MS Dhoni 10773 Rohit Sharma 9825

