IND vs WI 2nd Test: West Indies in no hurry as Indian bowlers made to toil hard on third day

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Kraigg Brathwaite's side looked in no hurry on Day 3 of the second Test against India as they made the opposition bowlers toil hard on the field. The third day proved to be a tough day at the office for the Indian bowlers as they scalped only 4 wickets in 67 overs with rain spoiling some part of the contest. Brathwaite got to his 29th Test fifty as Windies closed the day on 229/5.

The Port of Spain pitch did not had much in it as only some balls were turning well. The hosts kept nudging them off to keep the Indians at bay. They added only 31 runs to the overnight score of 86 in almost one hour before Mukesh Kumar got one to edge Kirk McKenzie which became his maiden International scalp. The rain gods came down and the lunch was taken early. The next two sessions saw a revision in timings and rain again came down, this time in the final session.

Not much intent by WI on Day 3

Windies were not looking to score much as they added just 143 runs in 67 overs. In the second session, Windies added just 57 runs from 34 overs and lost the wicket of McKenzie. India produced three wickets in the final session. In what was a big highlight of the day was the fifty of West Indies captain Brathwaite, who showed his temperament and grit to bat longer. He made 75 from 235 balls before Ravi Ashwin's ripper castled his defence.

After Brathwaite's departure, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj took one each to send the half-side back. Jadeja's wicket of Jermaine Blackwood was helped by Ajinkya Rahane's spectacular slip catch, while Siraj produced a ripper to castle Joshua Da Silva. Jadeja proved to be the star with the ball till Day 3 as he took two wickets, whereas everyone got one each except Jaydev Unadkat, who is wicketless.

The hosts are still 209 runs behind and two days of cricket now remain. It will be interesting to see when India get rid of the remaining batters with the new cherry in hand, which is barely five overs old.

