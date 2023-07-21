IND vs WI 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma leaves MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag behind; takes fifth spot in THIS tally

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma continued his good work against West Indies in the second Test of the two-match series in the Caribbean. The Indian captain helped the Men in Blue make a dominating start in the second Test in Port of Spain as he combined with Yashasvi Jaiswal in another hundred-run stand. Sharma scored 80 in the first innings on Day 1 and leapfrogged Indian giants such as MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag.

Sharma left these Indian stalwarts behind in the list of leading run-scorers in International Cricket. His 80-run knock saw him become the 5th highest leading Indian run-scorer in International cricket. Sharma now has 17298 runs to his name, whereas Dhoni and Sehwag made 17266 and 17253 runs, respectively in all three formats.

Sharma misses second consecutive century

Meanwhile, the Indian captain fell 20 runs short of registering back-to-back tons in Test cricket. The 36-year-old made a sedate ton as he scored 103 off 303 balls in the first Test at Roseau on the Windies Tour. But he could not get successive tons and missed out on his 11th Test hundred.

He was outdone by Jomel Warrican as the left-arm spinner got Sharma clean bowled in the 39th over. The Windies player produced a brilliant fuller-length ball on the middle stump. It turned away a bit and Sharma was committed to the forward press. The ball beat the batter and Windies got the third wicket. Earlier, pacers Kemar Roach and Jason Holder got the first two wickets in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill.

