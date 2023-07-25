IND vs WI 2nd Test: Rain spoils India v West Indies 100th Test, Men in Blue wins 9th straight series v Windies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mukesh Kumar and Rohit Sharma

IND vs WI 2nd Test: The second Test match between India and West Indies ended in a draw as rain spoiled the historical 100th Test game between the two teams. The Indian team was looking for a 2-0 series win as they were 8 wickets away from taking the second game but the weather gods played the ultimate role in the five-day affair. The Men in Blue win the two-match series 1-0 and this is their 9th straight series win against the Windies.

The fans kept waiting for the action to unfold but unfortunately, not even a single ball was thrown on the entire day 5 with rain starting before the game commenced. It kept playing wait games and even though it stopped as the game was set to begin, the heaven gates opened up. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a statement and confirmed the washout.

India-Windies were set for a result

It might not be unfair to say but there was a result on the cards after the fourth Day of the contest picked pace. India bowled the Windies out in the first innings before a blasting batting display and a declaration call by Rohit Sharma. They also took two wickets as Windies added 76 in their chase of 365. The result looked like a good possibility but the weather had the ultimate say.

The match and the series witnessed several key highlights by the Indian team. The young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed the most, whereas veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli slammed centuries. Shubman Gill opted for the No.3 spot but could not impress much as was the case with returning Ajinkya Rahane. The bowling pack was well led by Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj. The latter was also adjudged the player of the match for his career-best five-wicket haul.

Ashwin enjoyed his time big way. He picked 15 wickets in the two matches and was the biggest nemesis. He took 15 of the 32 wickets to fall, this speaks loads of volumes of his skill.

Latest Cricket News