IND vs WI Live 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja look to add on India's advantage

IND vs WI Live 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja look to add on India's advantage IND vs WI Live 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja look to add India's advantage on Day 2 of the second Test. India ended Day 1 at 288/4 with Kohli remaining within touching distance of a century.